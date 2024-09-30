We waited 1,371 days from the announcement of the first AirPods Max on December 08, 2020, to when Apple finally decided to update them during their September 10, 2024 "It's Glowtime" event. Since their debut, other AirPods in Apple’s lineup got the H2 Chip, which improved active noise cancellation, added conversational awareness and voice isolation, enabled adaptive transparency mode, and improved battery life. Since their debut, Apple has also added Lossless audio to Apple Music, introduced 3.5mm support for high-impedance headphones on their latest Macs, updated other AirPods to Bluetooth 5.3 and added USB-C ports across the lineup. During that time, AirPods became more dust, sweat, and water resistant, and Apple dropped the "Hey" in "Hey Siri." For 1,371 days, many waited patiently as these features rolled out across the rest of the AirPods lineup, steadfast in their belief that when the AirPods Max were finally updated, the 2nd generation would be pretty remarkable. Maybe they would even get lighter; perhaps they would gain the ability to fold and become ultra-portable; and maybe, just maybe they would get a svelte new case rather than the flimsy polyurethane bra they shipped initially with.

Thirty-two minutes into the Keynote, we got our answer. In just 48 seconds, Apple swiftly announced that the AirPods Max now came in a couple of new colours, got USB-C, and now had personalized Spatial Audio. And that's it. Case? Same. Weight? Same. Battery Life? Same. Chip? Same. $549 Price? Same.

How many people thought this was a cringeworthy update for these premium headphones? Watching the event, I felt like I'd been pranked, especially after Apple had just gone on to announce the AirPods 4, a fantastic successor to the AirPods 2 & 3, and went on to introduce jaw-dropping hearing aid technology coming to the AirPods Pro 2.

I didn't think I was overreaching when I made my wish list ahead of the Apple Event: give me feature parity with the AirPods Pro 2, and I'd be happy. But what we got instead was the most incremental of updates: a port swap and a fresh new coat of paint.

But I shouldn't be surprised; this had been forecasted for months before their debut. In February, Mark Gurman predicted the update perfectly. Looking through the rumour archive on Macrumors, I realize my expectations were a baseless set of hopes that flew in the face of what turned out to be credible leaks. With hindsight, I know that I was so blinded by how I wanted things to be that I ignored all the signs of how they always were (this is good relationship advice, too, btw).

I Still Like Them, but I'm Realistic