Max Miss
We waited 1,371 days from the announcement of the first AirPods Max on December 08, 2020, to when Apple finally decided to update them during their September 10, 2024 "It's Glowtime" event. Since their debut, other AirPods in Apple’s lineup got the H2 Chip, which improved active noise cancellation, added conversational awareness and voice isolation, enabled adaptive transparency mode, and improved battery life. Since their debut, Apple has also added Lossless audio to Apple Music, introduced 3.5mm support for high-impedance headphones on their latest Macs, updated other AirPods to Bluetooth 5.3 and added USB-C ports across the lineup. During that time, AirPods became more dust, sweat, and water resistant, and Apple dropped the "Hey" in "Hey Siri." For 1,371 days, many waited patiently as these features rolled out across the rest of the AirPods lineup, steadfast in their belief that when the AirPods Max were finally updated, the 2nd generation would be pretty remarkable. Maybe they would even get lighter; perhaps they would gain the ability to fold and become ultra-portable; and maybe, just maybe they would get a svelte new case rather than the flimsy polyurethane bra they shipped initially with.
Thirty-two minutes into the Keynote, we got our answer. In just 48 seconds, Apple swiftly announced that the AirPods Max now came in a couple of new colours, got USB-C, and now had personalized Spatial Audio. And that's it. Case? Same. Weight? Same. Battery Life? Same. Chip? Same. $549 Price? Same.
How many people thought this was a cringeworthy update for these premium headphones? Watching the event, I felt like I'd been pranked, especially after Apple had just gone on to announce the AirPods 4, a fantastic successor to the AirPods 2 & 3, and went on to introduce jaw-dropping hearing aid technology coming to the AirPods Pro 2.
I didn't think I was overreaching when I made my wish list ahead of the Apple Event: give me feature parity with the AirPods Pro 2, and I'd be happy. But what we got instead was the most incremental of updates: a port swap and a fresh new coat of paint.
But I shouldn't be surprised; this had been forecasted for months before their debut. In February, Mark Gurman predicted the update perfectly. Looking through the rumour archive on Macrumors, I realize my expectations were a baseless set of hopes that flew in the face of what turned out to be credible leaks. With hindsight, I know that I was so blinded by how I wanted things to be that I ignored all the signs of how they always were (this is good relationship advice, too, btw).
I Still Like Them, but I'm Realistic
Several hundred words into this entry, let me say that I love my AirPods Max. I wear them constantly: at work, at home, while writing this entry, and around town. I wear them so much that I wore the battery out and had to get them replaced as a result. My affinity for them grew during the pandemic when I worked at home and wore them for all my appointments and consultations for several years. Four years on, they continue to be a beautiful, terrific-sounding set of headphones. The price for these is steep (nearly $800) in Canada, but it's an expense that has had an excellent return on investment for me. Given their prohibitive cost and significant weight, I wouldn't unquestioningly recommend them to others, but these are, without a doubt, a phenomenal-sounding set of headphones.
But an update, these are not. Although Apple used the word during the event, even its website restrains itself from calling them new, badging the AirPods Max instead as having "New Colors."
If you ignore the passage of time, the rest of the AirPods lineup, and other competitive products for a minute, these 'new' AirPods Max are still terrific. The updated colours are spectacular (except for Starlight; I am devastated they got rid of the White/Silver AirPods Max), and I am happy these did away with Lightning in favour of USB-C. However, while Apple has rested on the Max, competitors have released their more full-featured, lighter, and cheaper headphones. As a result, it is becoming harder to recommend purchasing the AirPods Max when you factor in sound quality, features, price, and the weight of these headphones (It was hard back in 2020; it's even harder four years later). You could buy almost any of the other widely recommended over-ear headphones from Bose, Sony, Bowers & Wilkins AND a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for nearly the same price as one pair of AirPods Max:
AirPods Max: $549
Sony XM5: $348 + AirPods Pro 2: $249 = $597 (+$48)
Bose QuietComfort: $349 + AirPods Pro 2: $249 = $598 (+$49)
Bowers & Wilkins PX7: $399 + AirPods Pro 2: $249 = 648 (+$99)
What's Next
Here's where I get worried: none of the readings I've done reference what happens next. Is this a stopgap product until a better pair of Max gets released? Is this a way of biding time till Apple figures out if they want to keep this product around in the lineup? Internally, Gurman reports that Apple still considers these a first-generation product, so whether Apple is planning a second-generation of these headphones remains to be seen. But I haven't seen a single rumour that hints at what's next for this peculiar set of headphones.
So, if you plan on buying AirPods Max, walk-in level-headed about what these are and aren't. They're heavy but stylish, sound great but lack the features of other AirPods and competitive products. Apple has also made the asinine decision to do away with supporting wired playback. So buy with caution, enjoy the hell out of them (I do), and maybe, if we're lucky, one day we'll get the AirPods Max update we deserve.
Buying Advice
If you are set on getting yourself a pair of AirPods Max, I won't overlook trying to find some of the first generation with a Lighting port. In addition to possibly being discounted, these also offer wired playback via the ridiculously flimsy and incredibly expensive Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable. Given its near feature parity with the recent refresh, it is something to pay attention to (unless the new colours or USB-C are must-haves). Pay attention to local retailer sales and discounts; In Canada, both Costco & Amazon, for example, are selling the updated AirPods at 17% off and Costco had the first generation listed at nearly 25% off.