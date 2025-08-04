Ode to the EarPods

For nearly the past decade, I have exclusively used Apple's AirPods and long ditched Apple's iconic wired earbuds. Whether getting caught on door handles, jammed in zippers, or the countless hours spent detangling them, EarPods became a menace I was all too happy to leave behind when AirPods debuted in 2016. And in my opinion, AirPods are one of the most most important products to come out of Apple, because just like the iPod & iPhone, they, in their own small way, revolutionized the industry when they arrived. But now I'm returning to the wired EarPods, at least part time, and felt it warranted a short little entry.

Why?

The reason for the return stemmed from a few frustrating moments with the AirPods. They'd be little things, like forgetting them on the way to the gym, wanting to play PlayStation late at night without waking the family, or even needing to listen to audio on my janky windows work computer which doesn’t allow any Bluetooth connectivity. Enough of these moments began to be sprinkled across my days that I decided to get a few pairs of EarPods and keep them scattered in the places I'd be most likely to need them.

For $28, I picked up a pair of EarPods with a 3.5mm headphone jack and Apple's 3.5mm-to-USB-C adapter. Apple sells a USB-C version of the EarPods, but this combo is way more versatile. If I'm using them with my iPhone, then the adapter is necessary. However, it can easily come off and I can use the 3.5mm jack plugged into my PlayStation, work computer, or any other device still sporting the old headphone port.

Tucked into a small pouch, a pair of EarPods can live in my gym bag and another in my everyday carry, so I'm covered no matter where I am; I'll never have to go to the gym and spend time with my thoughts again!

But wait, there's more! Here are a few more reasons to consider the EarPods:

Comfort

I've found every AirPods model comfortable for my ear shape, but they're bulkier than standard EarPods. If AirPods never seem to fit quite right, you might find the slimmer EarPods slip into your ears more comfortably than the plumper wireless AirPods.

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