The Case of the Singing Studio

When I looked online, there appears to be a small round of news about the issue, with a minority of folks sharing that they experienced a similar problem to what I observed; that's good and means I'm not alone. But since early May, the issue has largely disappeared from mention in forums and news sites.

Some speculate the whine originates from faulty fans, while others cite coil whine as the culprit. Some suppose it's more prevalent on the Max than the Ultra because of their different heat sinks, while others claim that using all the ports resolved the issue. And even if people have obtained a replacement, there's no guarantee the issue gets resolved, with some reporting replacements appearing to suffer from this annoying whine as well.

To complicate matters further, the whine appears more or less audible based on the person and placement of the Mac Studio. For example, I hear it more readily than my wife does, and I can't hear it in my left ear, only in my right. So hearing sensitivity, based on age, genetics, and how deep you shoved q-tips into your ears or blasted Metallica, all play a role here. Placement and ambient noise are yet more factors to consider. The ambient noise at home hovers around 15-20 dB, and running the dishwasher downstairs or having AC on can be enough to mask this whine. I also keep the Mac Studio on my desk & less than two feet from my ears, so perhaps those who place them under desks or further away lower their chance of experiencing this noise.

Clues

One potential solution I saw posted online was to get an app that allowed you to modify the speed of the fans inside the Mac Studio. And indeed, this helped to a degree. Manually lowering the Fans to 1,100RPM using an app like TG Pro seemed to solve the issue 60-70% of the time, as did turning up the fan past 1,500 RPM. Now at 1,500 RPM, the Mac Studio fans are potentially loud enough that even if the whine is present, it might be drowned out by the air rushing out the back. But the 1,100 RPM phenomenon was curious. If the whine is indeed caused by faulty fans or coil whine, it wouldn't explain why it would stop just because the fan speed was lowered. Complicating things was also that adjusting each of the two fans inside the Mac Studio to spin at different RPMs seemed to alleviate the issue most of the time. For example, if I ran the left fan at 1,300 RPM but the right fan at 1,100 RPM, the whine had a much lower chance of appearing.

The Sherlock Holmes Moment

Throughout this process, I have been conceptualizing the problem as an issue with the fans of the Mac Studio. However, when rewatching the keynote about the Mac Studio, the mention of the "over 2,000 precisely-machined perforations" was a lightbulb moment. I wondered, what if those were the culprit? What if moving air through all those tiny holes at just the right speed created the high-pitched whine I was hearing? Rather than a whine, what if the Mac Studio was whistling?

The whistling idea made sense. Try it yourself: start whistling and then change the amount of air you are forcing out, noticing that the whistle peaks at a certain point and stops altogether at others.

So the first thing I did was take my hand and cover the back of the Studio, covering as many of the holes as possible. The whistling instantly stopped, though that could have been due to me muffling it. But as soon as I removed my hand, the sound didn't immediately resume, like it would have the sound just been muffled. Instead, it took a second for the air to begin flowing again, and at that moment, the whistling returned. Eureka, the holes were the culprit!

The Fix

Now the most unhinged solution would be to cover the holes. No airflow, no whistling. But seeing as these are essentially the lungs of the computer, suffocating the Mac Studio seemed a flawed strategy. My options were: 1) take the Studio to a Genius and pray the employee diagnosing the Studio is sitting in a library-quiet environment and also has incredibly intact hearing to validate the noise (doubtful), or 2) experiment if perhaps some of the "precisely-machined perforations" are more responsible for the whistling than others.

Next, I did something that requires an obligatory "don't try this at home": I began taping closed small sections on the back of the Studio. I first experimented by blocking portions of the airflow with a small piece of cardboard to see if it stopped the whistle and would apply small amounts of electrical tape across the places that seemed most problematic.