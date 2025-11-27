When Apple announced the Liquid Glass updates coming to its OS 26 suite of applications, it also released a bespoke new application, Icon Composer, to developers to help give their icons that Liquid Glass Flair.

The app, free to download from Apple's website, is still very basic, but it has the bones to become a powerful application in the coming years. Apple has really pushed for a consistent app icon experience across its OS 26 releases, so releasing an app that helps developers design icons that fit the liquid glass aesthetic is a great move on Apple's part.

Apple describes Icon Composer as: